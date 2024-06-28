Pet Food Extrusion Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet food extrusion market has shown strong growth, expanding from $78.89 billion in 2023 to $84.37 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is attributed to the industrialization of pet food production, market expansion, innovation in texture and shape, nutritional preservation, and the increasing demand for specialized pet diets.

Driving Factors
The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $110.92 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Key drivers include the trend towards pet humanization, the rise of premium and sustainable pet foods, personalized diets, and the adoption of plant-based formulations. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresher, refrigerated options with transparent sourcing and immune-boosting formulations, driving market expansion.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pet food extrusion market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12377&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends
Leading companies such as Nestlé S.A., Mars Petcare Inc., and Andtriz AG are focusing on high-capacity extrusion equipment to meet growing demands. For instance, GEA introduced the xTru Twin 140 extruder, enhancing production capacity by up to 40% while maintaining efficiency and quality across snack pellets, breakfast cereals, and dry pet foods.

Market Segments
• Extruder Type: Single Screw, Twin Screw
• Process: Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion
• Type: Complete Diets, Treats, Other Types
• Ingredient: Animal Derivatives, Vegetables And Fruits, Grains And Oilseeds, Vitamins And Minerals, Additives, Other Ingredients
• Animal Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Birds, Other Animal Types

Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in 2023, driven by high pet ownership rates and premium product demand. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a growing pet population.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-extrusion-global-market-report

Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet food extrusion market size, pet food extrusion market drivers and trends, pet food extrusion market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet food extrusion market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-wearable-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Pet Food Extrusion Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Missiles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Global Identity Verification and Authentication Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033
Tank Level Monitoring System Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author