Pet Food Extrusion Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet food extrusion market has shown strong growth, expanding from $78.89 billion in 2023 to $84.37 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth is attributed to the industrialization of pet food production, market expansion, innovation in texture and shape, nutritional preservation, and the increasing demand for specialized pet diets.

Driving Factors

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $110.92 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.1%. Key drivers include the trend towards pet humanization, the rise of premium and sustainable pet foods, personalized diets, and the adoption of plant-based formulations. Consumers are increasingly seeking fresher, refrigerated options with transparent sourcing and immune-boosting formulations, driving market expansion.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pet food extrusion market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12377&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Nestlé S.A., Mars Petcare Inc., and Andtriz AG are focusing on high-capacity extrusion equipment to meet growing demands. For instance, GEA introduced the xTru Twin 140 extruder, enhancing production capacity by up to 40% while maintaining efficiency and quality across snack pellets, breakfast cereals, and dry pet foods.

Market Segments

• Extruder Type: Single Screw, Twin Screw

• Process: Hot Extrusion, Cold Extrusion

• Type: Complete Diets, Treats, Other Types

• Ingredient: Animal Derivatives, Vegetables And Fruits, Grains And Oilseeds, Vitamins And Minerals, Additives, Other Ingredients

• Animal Type: Dog, Cat, Fish, Birds, Other Animal Types

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, driven by high pet ownership rates and premium product demand. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a growing pet population.

Make your report purchase here and explore the whole industry's data as well https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-extrusion-global-market-report

Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Food Extrusion Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet food extrusion market size, pet food extrusion market drivers and trends, pet food extrusion market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet food extrusion market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-food-global-market-report

Animal And Pet Food Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-and-pet-food-global-market-report

Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-wearable-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293