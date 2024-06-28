Submit Release
Earth Alive Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC – Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a company that develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art, environmentally-sound proprietary microbial solutions and products, announces today that at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2024, all directors nominated in the 2024 management proxy circular were elected. A total of 239,335,786 common shares or 41.38% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

Detailed results are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of
Votes For 		Votes Against % of
Votes
Against
Robert Blain 234,445,786 99.84 386,000 0.16
Erik Bomans 234,404,436 99.82 427,350 0.18
David Colon 234,405,786 99.82 426,000 0.18
Valérie Renard 234,445,786 99.84 386,000 0.16
Nicolas Schlumberger 234,444,436 99.84 387,350 0.16
Nikolaos Sofronis 234,404,436 99.82 427,350 0.18
Viviane Yargeau 234,445,786 99.84 386,000 0.16
Vladimir Wendl 234,404,436 99.82 427,350 0.18


Additionally, the proposal to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors was approved:

For: 99.66% ; Withheld: 0.34%

Finally, the Company’s Stock Option Plan was approved and confirmed.

For: 99.64% ; Against: 0.36%

Earth Alive also announces that it has engaged Finalytics to provide CFO services until further notice. Finalytics has assigned Mr. David Montpetit to this task who will accordingly act as Earth Alive’s CFO on an interim basis.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies
Earth Alive is an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

For information, please contact:
Nikolaos Sofronis, CEO
Phone: 438 333-1680; 514 462-1628
Mobile: +352 621 395 338
Email: nsofronis@earthalivect.com


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods


