28 June 2024

The President of Turkmenistan received the head of «Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.»

On June 27, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the head of «Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.» Baek Jung-Wan.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality and the opportunity to discuss topical issues and priority areas for further development of a fruitful business partnership in a personal conversation, the guest conveyed warm greetings to the head of Turkmenistan from the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and noted that he was very pleased with the meeting that took place on the eve of the first anniversary of the opening the first «smart» city of Arkadag in the Central Asian region, which has become a symbol of the prosperity and power of sovereign Turkmenistan.

Having warmly greeted the head of a famous company in the Republic of Korea and thanked him for his kind words, the head of state conveyed his best wishes to the top leadership of the friendly country, expressing confidence that the current visit will give a new impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, the importance of the state visit of the President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan this month was emphasized, as a result of which important agreements and understandings were reached that determined promising areas of joint work.

Among the priority areas were the gas and chemical industries, transport, high technology and investment, as well as many others, where, taking into account the existing potential and opportunities, the application of common efforts seems to be the most effective.

Particular emphasis was placed on the great opportunities of bilateral partnership in terms of creating a new look for Turkmen cities, the participation of companies from the Republic of Korea in the second stage of construction of the unique «smart» city of Arkadag and the implementation of the «Ashgabat City» megaproject.

Korean companies make a great contribution to the development of Turkmen-Korean economic cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized, noting their active participation in the implementation of major projects in the country’s gas and chemical industries.

In this regard, the head of state highly appreciated the established positive cooperation between the State Concern «Türkmenhimiýa» and the company «Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.», declaring the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider specific proposals from Korean partners for the development of the chemical industry, in particular, the production of phosphorus , ammonia and urea fertilizers.

Noting the availability of good opportunities to expand mutually beneficial partnership in new promising areas, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished the head of «Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.» good health, well-being and great success in work.