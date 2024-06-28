Orange Juice Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Orange Juice Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orange juice market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $4.92 billion in 2023 to $5.21 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the discovery of vitamin C, innovations in packaging technology, the rise of breakfast culture, increasing health consciousness, and the wellness trend.

The market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $6.59 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.0%. Anticipated drivers in the forecast period include heightened health and wellness trends, premiumization and organic segments, innovative blends and flavors, sustainability with eco-friendly packaging, and diversification of distribution channels.

Rising Health Consciousness Drives Market Growth

Increasing health consciousness among consumers is a significant driver propelling the orange juice market forward. Consumers are actively seeking nutritious beverages rich in vitamins, antioxidants, potassium citrate, and other minerals that enhance immune function and support overall health. The trend is reinforced by findings from the Food and Health Survey 2022, which highlighted a rising number of Americans adopting health-conscious diets.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the orange juice market include Trader Joe's, Dole Plc., J.M. Smucker Company, Whole Foods, Ocean Spray, Minute Maid, Welch Foods Inc., Bolthouse Farms, and others. These companies are focusing on expanding their fruit juice ranges, including long-life versions that cater to changing consumer preferences and contribute significantly to their market revenues.

For instance, Tropicana recently introduced a new range of long-life fruit juices in classic flavors like Smooth Orange and Apple, addressing consumer demand for convenient and healthy beverage options.

Major Trends in the Forecast Period

In the coming years, key trends in the orange juice market will include the introduction of sugar reduction and low-calorie variants, the emphasis on clean label and natural ingredients, heightened focus on immune health benefits, the rise of DIY and home juicing culture, and the popularity of regional and exotic fruit blends.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice, Not From Concentrate, Canned Orange Juice, Fresh-Squeezed Orange juice, Dehydrated Orange Juice, Other Product Types

• Category: Organic, Conventional

• Packaging: Cartons, Polypropylene (PP) Material Bottle, Metal Can, Other Packaging

• Distribution Channel: Food and Beverage Industry, Food Service Provider, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience stores, Specialty food stores, Online retail

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the orange juice market in 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for nutritious beverages and the region's robust distribution infrastructure.

