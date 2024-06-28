PHILIPPINES, June 28 - Press Release

June 27, 2024 Bong Go boosts Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team with financial support through the PSC Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, continues to champion Filipino athletes as he partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission in providing financial support to the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team. In a ceremony in Manila City on Wednesday, June 26, Go, together with the PSC, personally handed over financial support worth 200,000 pesos to each of the 14 volleyball players and 9 coaching staff. This came after their bronze victory in the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup, which Go personally witnessed last May 29. This support also aims to help them prepare for the upcoming International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Challenger Cup, set to take place in the Philippines next week. "Itong financial support from PSC... ay para makatulong sa kanila. Pero ang importante dito ay ang drive to win. At stake dito ang ating flag, ang ating bayan. Lagi kong sinasabi sa kanila na give your best," said Go in an interview. "Karangalan po yun para sa ating bayan kaya dapat po ma-increase po ang suporta at incentives mula sa gobyerno para sa ating atleta. Maliit na halaga yan kumpara sa kanilang hirap at sa karangalan na dala dala nila habang-buhay para sa ating bayan," Go further stressed. The financial support from Senator Go and the PSC is similar to the assistance given to athletes representing the Philippines in the 2024 Paris Olympics which was turned over last week. Each competing Filipino Olympian received 500,000 pesos. "Alam ko hindi rin kayo ang pinakamalaking team (sa volleyball) pero yung puso ninyo, yung pusong Pinoy niyo ay lumalaban at yung masarap po diyan ay yung pinagpaguran at pinagpawisan ninyo ang inyong laban," Go, being a sports enthusiast and athlete himself, encouragingly shared in his speech. Alas Pilipinas Volleyball players include Anne Anjel Canino, Julia Cyrille Coronel, Julia Melissa De Guzman-Morado, Arrah Ella Panique, Thea Allison Gagate, Vanessa Gandler, Ejiya Laure, Dawn Nicole Macandili-Catindig, Jennifer Nierva, Faith Janine Shirley Nisperos, Cherry Rose Nunag, Dell Palomata, Cherry Anne Rondina, and Mereophe Sharma. Meanwhile, the coaching staff is composed of Jorge Edson De Brito, Ronwald Kris Dimaculangan, Eduardo Ortega, Grace Gomez, Joyce Antoniette Palad, Justin Santos, Norman Montalvo, Hollie Reyes, and Angelica Bautista. Aside from the financial support, Go also offered shoes and watches to the athletes. "I am proud of Alas Pilipinas and I will continue to support Philippine sports, lalo na yung mga grassroots talaga," he added. Assistant Coach Dimaculangan expressed his gratitude, noting that such support motivates the athletes. "Wala naman kaming ine-expect but to represent well the country and the flag. Kaya with this financial support and non-financial support given by the PSC and Senator Bong Go and other senators, we are very grateful," he said. "At the same time, it boosts our morale to push more. Kasi before walang support, binibigay na namin best namin what more na meron (support)... If we compare it to before, yung support (before) ay sabihin na natin na enough naman, it's just that yung (additional) ngayon is overwhelming. From the players, coaches, and the entire team of Alas Pilipinas, masaya talaga," he added. Assistant Coach Palad also shared her thanks to the PSC and Senator Go, highlighting that, for the longest time, they received attention but not enough support they needed, saying that the financial assistance they receive is "morale boosting" for everybody. "We're not as good as most of our neighboring countries because we don't (get the opportunity) to train as much we could and hindi nabubuo agad yung team namin pero ngayon everybody wanted to build the team, everybody wants to continue, and this support will really help the team," she added. Senator Go's sports advocacy goes beyond supporting elite athletes. He is also dedicated to promoting grassroots sports development throughout the country. He believes this approach will establish a strong foundation for future generations. This advocacy aligns with his mantra: "Get into sports, stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit." A key initiative in this effort is Republic Act No. 11470, which Go authored and co-sponsored. This law established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Tarlac, to provide specialized education and training for aspiring student-athletes. Additionally, Go led the passage of Senate Bill No. 2514, known as The Philippine National Games (PNG) Act which he principally sponsored and is one of its authors. Approved on the third reading by the Senate, this bill seeks to institutionalize an inclusive platform for national sports competitions, extending to the grassroots level to help identify and develop sports talents if enacted into law. Senator Go has also successfully pushed for an increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. This funding aims to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. Go then thanked the PSC, led by PSC Chairman Richard Bachmann, Commissioners Bong Coo, Edward Hayco, Walter Torres, Matthew Gaston, and Executive Director Paulo Tatad, as well as Philippine National volleyball Federation SecGen Don Caringal who was also present among others, for their continued support and shared advocacy. "Isa lang po ang pakiusap ko sa PSC, sa ating buong commission, kung ano po ang pangangailangan ng athletes natin, kung may reklamo sila o pangangailangan sila, tugunan agad natin, suportahan natin. Kasi mas importante talaga yung morale support," urged Go. Through these initiatives, Senator Go continues to support Filipino athletes, ensuring they receive the recognition and assistance they deserve as they strive for excellence on the international stage. "Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon," he said. Earlier that day, Go was in Nueva Ecija. As an adopted son of the province, he assisted barangay workers and indigents, and inspected the evacuation center he supported in Santa Rosa. He likewise gave support to more indigents in Lupao. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong susuporta sa ating mga atleta at patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," he ended.