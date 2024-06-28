'Tulungan ang mahihirap na makabangon' -- Bong Go gives a boost to a thousand indigent residents in Mapanas, Northern Samar

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit team aided impoverished residents in Mapanas, Northern Samar, on Tuesday, June 25. This showed his constant commitment to aiding the poor in their recovery especially those in far-flung communities.

"Ang ating dedikasyon sa serbisyong publiko ay mas lumalalim sa mga panahong tulad nito. Sa pamamagitan ng ating pagtutulungan, tiyak ang ating pag-ahon," said Go in a video message.

"Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan lang po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino. Ginagawa po lahat ng gobyerno para po malampasan natin itong mga krisis na ito," he added.

Held at Mapanas Municipal Gym, a total of 1,000 poor and indigent residents were assisted by the Malasakit Team and received shirts, shoes, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select recipients received mobile phones.

Meanwhile, through the initiative of Mayor Ron Tejano and with the support of senator Go, the struggling residents received financial support from the government.

Go then acknowledged the local government officials including Congressman Harris Ongchuan, Governor Edwin Ongchuan, Vice Governor Clarence Dato, Mayor Ronin Tejano, Vice Mayor Doc Iyang Tejano, and councilors, among others for their continued support and dedication to helping their constituents in need.

As he continues to prioritize the well-being of the Filipinos, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered assistance to those in need of medical care and encouraged them to visit the nearby Malasakit Centers located at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital, Eastern Visayas Medical Center Tacloban City Leyte, Leyte Provincial Hospital, Palo, Leyte, Schistosomiasis Hospital, Palo, Leyte, and New Western Leyte Provincial Hospital in Baybay City, Leyte, among others.

Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 165 operational centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos, stated, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."