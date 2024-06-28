PHILIPPINES, June 28 - Press Release

June 27, 2024 "Unahin ang mahihirap" -- Bong Go provides support to a thousand of indigents in Lupao, Nueva Ecija Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, personally extended additional support to struggling residents in Lupao, during his visit on Wednesday, June 26. Highlighting the significance of improving the quality of life for the poor, Go reiterated his dedication to boosting the health and welfare of Filipinos starting from the community level, with the goal of ensuring a secure and healthier future for all. During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential support to a total of 1,000 residents during relief activities held at the town's multipurpose hall. These items included food packs, snacks, vitamins, facemasks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Select beneficiaries also received bicycles, mobile phones, watches, and shoes. Through the initiative of GP Partylist, financial aid was disbursed to each qualified beneficiary. Go commended the efforts of local leaders with whom he collaborated to extend support to needy sectors, including Congressman GP Padiernos, Congressman Joseph Gilbert Violago, Governor Oyie Umali, Vice Governor Anthony Umali, Mayor Alex Rommel Romano, and Vice Mayor Glenda Romano, among others. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. During the event, Congressman Padiernos took the opportunity to express his gratitude and highlight the significant contributions of Go. He also called on the residents to support Go's initiatives, linking their local progress to the senator's broader efforts. "Napakadami na pong binigay ng tao na 'to. Hindi lamang sa bayan ng Lupao, kundi sa lalawigan ng Nueva Ecija, kung hindi sa buong Pilipinas. Ang bisyo (niya) ay magserbisyo. Si Senator Bong Go. Maraming maraming salamat po, Senator Bong Go. Mabuhay ka, Senator Bong Go!" he said. Meanwhile, Congressman Violago also shared his appreciation for Go's consistent dedication and service to the province. "Magandang, magandang umaga sa ating napakabait at napakasipag na senator, Senator Bong Go!" Likewise, he rallied the community's support for ongoing and future initiatives, saying, "Hindi niya po nalilimutan ang Nueva Ecija, lalo na po ang ikalawang distrito. Kaya palakpakan po natin ang ating mahal na Senator Bong Go." Finally, Vice Mayor Romano also took the stage to express her gratitude towards Go and the various local partnerships that have benefited the community of Lupao. "Kami po ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat kay Senator Bong Go, sa G.P. Partylist, sa pamunuan po ni Congressman GP Padiernos. Ganun rin po sa ating second district representative (Congressman) Violago." This gratitude was emphasized in light of the financial assistance distributed that day, which she noted would significantly aid numerous families in need. "Tanggapin po ninyo ang aming taos-pusong pasasalamat dahil sa financial assistance na ibibigay po ngayong araw na ito, na makakatulong sa marami nating kababayan," she added. The Vice Mayor also reflected on the local sentiment regarding the current economic situation, "Alam po natin, sabi nga po namin sa Ilocano, gawat (crisis) po ngayon. Ramdam po natin ito." Additionally, as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the Malasakit Centers at the Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (PJGMRMC), both in Cabanatuan City and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together concerned agencies to provide particularly poor and indigent patients with access to medical assistance programs. To date, the program has established 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide, which have helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he added. Go is also advocating for expanding access to primary medical services through the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country. With the support of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, funds were allocated for more than 700 Super Health Centers, including 9 in the province. To further contribute to the province's development, Go, as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of the Amphitheater at the Talavera National High School; the rehabilitation of roads in Aliaga, Cabiao, Gabaldon, General Tinio, General Mamerto Natividad, Pantabangan, Zaragoza Talavera, and Cabanatuan City; construction of flood mitigation structures in General Tinio, Quezon, San Antonio, and Zaragoza; construction of multipurpose buildings in Gabaldon, Sta. Rosa and Cabanatuan City; reconstruction of the Llanera public market; rehabilitation of the Baloc public market; and installation of streetlights in Zaragoza. Go reaffirmed his commitment to Nueva Ecija, stating, "Mga kababayan ko, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos." On the same day, Go also provided aid to indigents in Santa Rosa town. He also conducted an inspection of the evacuation center in the town which he also supported. After which, he, together with the Philippine Sports Commission handed over financial support to each team member and coaching staff of the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team, celebrating their bronze victory in the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup.