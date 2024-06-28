PHILIPPINES, June 28 - Press Release

June 28, 2024 Tolentino lauds the announcement of AFP scholarships for ROTC Games gold medalists Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Friday (June 28) welcomed the announcement of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) that it will award scholarships to cadet-athletes who will win gold in the ongoing Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games. "The scholarships from the AFP will surely encourage cadet-athletes competing in the ROTC Games to excel not just in their chosen sport, but also in their studies," said Tolentino. "This additional incentive could also convince outstanding cadet-athletes to consider a military career and serve our country as officers of our armed forces," added the senator, a principal author of the ROTC Bill (Senate Bill No. 2034). Tolentino said the announcement was made by AFP Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Joel Alejandro Nacnac at the opening of the Mindanao leg of the ROTC Games, which kicked off last Sunday, June 23 in Zamboanga City. The Mindanao qualifiers will conclude on Saturday, June 29. "Not all students will stand out in academics. Some are more gifted in sports, while others have special talents, such as military skills and intelligence. All of them deserve an opportunity to develop their full potential, and become productive and responsible members of society," the senator pointed out. "This is what the ROTC Games are for. And the scholarships announced by the AFP will help us fulfill that goal," added Tolentino, who is also the honorary chair of the ROTC Games. The Luzon leg of the ROTC Games will take place in Indang, Cavite from July 28 to August 3, while the national championships are slated from August 18-24, also in Indang, Cavite.