Summary of opinion: Infanrix Hexa, 27/06/2024 Positive

On 27 June 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Infanrix hexa. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A.

The CHMP adopted a change to the existing indication as follows:1

Infanrix hexa is indicated for primary and booster vaccination of infants from the age of 6 weeks and toddlers against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae type b.

The use of Infanrix hexa should be in accordance with official recommendations.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.