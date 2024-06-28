Summary of opinion: Beyfortus, 30/05/2024 Positive

On 30 May 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion, recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Beyfortus. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Sanofi Winthrop Industrie.

The CHMP adopted an extension to the existing indication as follows:1

Beyfortus is indicated for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in:

N n eonates and infants during their first RSV season.

Children up to 24 months of age who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season (see section 5.1).

Beyfortus should be used in accordance with official recommendations.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold, removed text as strikethrough