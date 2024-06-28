Summary of opinion: Tepkinly, 27/06/2024 Positive

On 27 June 2024, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Tepkinly. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is AbbVie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG.

The CHMP adopted a new indication to include treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. For information, the full indications for Tepkinly will be as follows:1

Tepkinly as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

Tepkinly as monotherapy is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

