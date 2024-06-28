Ilham Aliyev received US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received James O'Brien, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

James O'Brien hailed the discussions held during the recent telephone conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized the United States’ commitment to advance the regional peace agenda and its readiness to support this process. He underscored the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in various areas, including the further development of relations at the strategic level. In this regard, the sides discussed regional cooperation, Middle Corridor and other issues.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his telephone conversation with Antony Blinken, noting that during the phone talk, discussions revolved around a wide range of relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that successful cooperation had been established between Azerbaijan and the United States in various fields since the first days of the country's independence.

During the conversation, the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, the energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States, and the productive consultations between the delegations of the two countries within the framework of the COP were highlighted.

James O'Brien underlined that the United States will continue its support in delivering a successful COP29.