CryptoSafe Unveils Safe Pay: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Payment Solutions

London, UK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoSafe Ltd., a prospering name in the blockchain technology sector, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking project, Safe Pay. This new venture aims to revolutionize the way businesses integrate and manage cryptocurrency payments, setting a new standard for secure, efficient, and versatile financial transactions in the digital age.

About CryptoSafe Ltd.

CryptoSafe Ltd. has established itself at the forefront of blockchain technology, dedicated to enhancing capital efficiency within the cryptocurrency market. Founded by Borhes Antonio Feitoza, a former Goldman Sachs manager with extensive experience in high-risk trading, CryptoSafe is committed to creating a financial ecosystem that maximizes profitability for each trade. The company's success is underpinned by a team of 14 specialists, including mathematicians, programmers, and data analysts, who develop high-frequency trading algorithms leveraging artificial intelligence. Over the past three months, CryptoSafe has achieved an impressive average monthly return of 32.81% on capital turnover.

Introducing Safe Pay

Safe Pay represents a significant leap forward in cryptocurrency payment infrastructure. Designed to be secure, simple, and future-ready, Safe Pay allows businesses to effortlessly integrate cryptocurrency payments into their platforms, thereby boosting their online presence and expanding their customer base.

Safe Pay goes beyond basic payment processing by offering an integrated crypto-to-crypto exchange, consistently low transaction fees, and extensive support for various tokens across five major blockchains: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and Tron. These networks collectively process over 9 billion transactions daily, providing businesses with unparalleled capabilities and reliability.Key

Features of Safe Pay

Seamless Integration and Rapid Deployment: Safe Pay features a state-of-the-art API that allows businesses to integrate cryptocurrency payments within approximately 48 hours. This rapid deployment enables businesses to quickly adapt to the evolving digital economy.

Comprehensive Support and Low Fees: With support for multiple blockchains and tokens, Safe Pay ensures businesses can handle a diverse range of transactions with minimal cost. Its low transaction fees further enhance the profitability of crypto operations.

Advanced Security and Compliance: Safe Pay offers robust security measures and compliance options, ensuring that all transactions are secure and adhere to regulatory standards.

User-Friendly Dashboard: The intuitive web UI dashboard serves as a central hub for managing all crypto operations. This includes flexible payment methods tailored to business needs, automatic withdrawals to external wallets, and detailed transaction tracking.

Staking Opportunities: Businesses can earn additional interest by staking their assets in various protocols supported by Safe Pay, further enhancing their revenue streams.

Enhanced Capabilities for Specific Sectors:

Centralized Exchanges and Wallets: Safe Pay’s API allows access to more chains and tokens, reduces price impact on swaps, and speeds up transactions, making it ideal for centralized exchanges and wallet providers.

eSports and iGaming: Safe Pay provides seamless crypto solutions for eSports and iGaming platforms, enabling crypto deposits, bulk withdrawals in fiat and crypto, and efficient user wallet management.

Neobanks and Fiat-to-Crypto Exchanges: Safe Pay’s advanced features allow the creation of full-featured mobile wallets and customized crypto processing infrastructures, catering to the unique needs of neobanks and fiat-to-crypto exchanges.

Unlocking Opportunities with Safe Pay

Safe Pay's versatile architecture makes it suitable for a wide range of businesses:

Regular Online Businesses and E-commerce: Safe Pay provides seamless crypto payment solutions, making it an ideal choice for traditional online businesses looking to expand their payment options.

Crypto Projects: Safe Pay offers advanced tools and infrastructure for crypto projects, streamlining development and operational processes with support for multiple blockchains, deposits and withdrawals APIs, and payment processing SAAS.

Gambling and iGaming: Safe Pay is perfect for gambling platforms, casinos, and iGaming services, enhancing the user experience with fast and secure transactions and expanded payment options.

Getting Started with Safe Pay

To start using Safe Pay, businesses need to create a merchant account and obtain an API key. This key enables various functionalities, including displaying wallet addresses for payments, receiving notifications for new transactions, and setting up comprehensive crypto infrastructures. The process begins with registration, followed by creating a merchant account and completing a Know-Your-Business (KYB) procedure. Upon passing the KYB, businesses can immediately begin API integration and utilize Safe Pay's services.

Safe Pay's public API is free to use, with charges applicable only for completed transactions. Fixed rates are detailed in the documentation, and special conditions are available for enterprise clients with large daily volumes. For tailored solutions, businesses can contact Safe Pay to discuss custom offers that meet their specific needs.



PR Contacts:

CryptoSafe Ltd.

contact-us (at) cryptosafe.ai

SafePay

contact-us (at) safe-pay.ai

Sultan Elifkhanov contact-us (at) cryptosafe.ai contact-us (at) safe-pay.ai