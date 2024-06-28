23andMe And Nightingale Health Announce Strategic Collaboration To Pilot Blood Biomarker Panel

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME), a leading preventive health and therapeutics company, and Nightingale Health Plc, a pioneer in biomarker testing and risk prediction, today announced a strategic collaboration to pilot Nightingale Health’s clinically-validated and cost-effective blood metabolomics panel with a cohort of 23andMe members.



Nightingale’s Remote Health Check accurately measures dozens of biomarkers from a single blood sample, including cholesterols, apolipoproteins and fatty acids like omega-3. Many of these blood biomarkers have established clinical relationships to disease and can help guide important lifestyle interventions – such as diet and exercise. This pilot marks an important milestone in making blood testing more efficient and accessible.

23andMe currently offers its annual members the option for blood testing and provides interactive tools like HealthTracks, a feature that incorporates customer lifestyle choices into calculating a lifetime risk of disease. Blood biomarkers may improve the accuracy of these predictions and provide more direct insight into the kinds of interventions that may be most impactful to a customer’s health.

As part of the pilot, 23andMe will offer up to 5,000 23andMe+ Premium and Total Health members the opportunity to receive blood testing through Nightingale’s Remote Health Check at no cost to them. The pilot will evaluate customer feedback around blood testing, at-home sample collection, and the utility of the data when coupled with 23andMe’s established personal genetics products.

23andMe and Nightingale Health have a shared vision to help individuals identify health risks and prevent disease through proactive testing, treatment, coaching and behavior change. Together, the companies’ technologies allow for a more comprehensive assessment of a customer’s health and continuous tracking of progress toward their goals.

“We are truly impressed with Nightingale Health’s capabilities in blood biomarker testing. Their work with public biobank projects and resulting publications have previewed the exciting potential for metabolomics in prediction. We believe this collaboration will ultimately help our customers lead longer, healthier lives,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe. “We are enthusiastic about long-term opportunities that combine the power of our technologies.”

“This collaboration enables a globally unique feature set for 23andMe’s consumer health services. Together, we can help customers track and improve their health with regular blood testing using Nightingale Health’s technology,” said Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health. “This marks an important step in the execution of Nightingale Health’s strategy, as it announces an important partnership providing access to the consumer health market.”

