Oncology Biomarkers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oncology biomarkers market, valued at $13.68 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $15.69 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. This growth is driven by increased adoption in emerging economies, precision medicine initiatives, diagnostic innovations, support for drug development, and rising cancer incidence.

Rising Cancer Incidence Driving Market Growth

The oncology biomarkers market is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach $26.09 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.6%. Factors contributing to this growth include the integration of next-generation sequencing (NGS), expansion of biomarker informatics, focus on predictive pharmacogenomics, development of exosome-based biomarkers, and adoption of spatial transcriptomics.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are driving market growth through the development of new clinical assays and innovative biomarker technologies. For example, Adaptive Biotechnologies launched the clonoSEQ Assay for detecting minimal residual disease (MRD) in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), enhancing treatment precision and patient care.

Key Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, trends include standardization and quality assurance in biomarker testing, a shift towards functional biomarkers, expanded applications in immunotherapy, and real-time monitoring of treatment responses.

Market Segments

• Biomarker Type: Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other Cancer Biomarkers

• Profiling Technologies: Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics, Other Profiling Technologies

• Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Cancer Types

• Application: Diagnostics, Research And Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Other Applications

• End-User: Hospitals, Academic And Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America and Europe Lead

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the oncology biomarkers market, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, research capabilities, and high adoption rates of advanced diagnostic technologies.

