Strategic Analysis Of The Global Precision Agriculture Market 2024 - 2033

Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The precision agriculture market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The precision agriculture market is projected to grow from $6.96 billion in 2023 to $7.78 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7%. The market's growth is driven by factors such as increased farm size and complexity, rising food demand, and the adoption of IoT and AI-based solutions.

Rising Adoption of AI and Machine Learning Drives Market Growth

The precision agriculture market is expected to see rapid expansion, reaching $12.16 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.8%. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of AI and machine learning technologies, growing demand for food security, and consumer preferences for transparency and traceability in food production.

Explore the global precision agriculture market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15244&type=smp

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players like Deere & Company and Corteva Agriscience are pioneering the development of precision agriculture platforms such as Arc Farm Intelligence, integrating technologies to optimize crop production. For instance, FMC India launched Arc Farm Intelligence to enhance productivity and sustainability in agriculture.

Trends in the Forecast Period

Innovative trends shaping the precision agriculture market include personalized crop management solutions, blockchain integration for traceability, and advancements in remote sensing technologies.

Market Segments

• Component: Hardware, Software, Service

• Technology: Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, Variable-Rate Technology

• Application: Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping Telematics, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking And Forecasting, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the precision agriculture market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-agriculture-global-market-report

Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Precision Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on precision agriculture market size, precision agriculture market drivers and trends, precision agriculture market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The precision agriculture market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Precision Farming Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-farming-global-market-report

Agriculture Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-global-market-report

Precision Guided Munition Global Market Report 202

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-guided-munition-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293