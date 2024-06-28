Preo Express: Celebrating Over Two Decades of Excellence in Moving Services
Services include household moving, office moving, storage, and cleaning, with additional options for packing and furniture assembly/disassembly.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preo Express, a leading moving company based in Stockholm (flyttfirma Stockholm), is proud to announce the continued success of its comprehensive moving services. Established in 2000, Preo Express has built a sterling reputation for both corporate and private relocations, completing thousands of moves of all sizes with professionalism and care.
Located at Botkyrkavägen 4, 143 30 Vårby, Preo Express offers a full spectrum of moving services, including household and office moving, storage solutions, and cleaning services. The company is dedicated to providing a seamless moving experience, offering additional services such as packing and the assembly or disassembly of furniture.
"Preo Express recently did a very good job with the relocation of 2 kindergartens in Gamla Stan, Stockholm. Difficult loading and unloading and cramped. The job took 4 days as planned and was carried out perfectly without complaint. Always service-oriented staff," said Bernt Björklid, a satisfied client.
Lotta Gray, another client, shared her positive experience: "Incredibly satisfied! Moved from a four-room apartment without a lift and everything went so smoothly and nothing was broken. They left moving boxes for a fee and then picked them up a few weeks later. Can highly recommend Preo, my move took a total of three hours. Even the moving cleaning was without remark."
A testament to Preo Express’s commitment to excellence is the feedback from Rakad, who said, "Preo Express helped with the move from an apartment without a lift to a house, everything went very smoothly and all the furniture was nicely plasticized and protected. Nice company! Top rating!"
Preo Express prides itself on its highly trained team of professional moving specialists who ensure that each move is executed with precision and care. Clients can choose the level of involvement that suits their needs, making the moving process as stress-free as possible.
For more information, please visit Preo Express’s website https://preo.se/ or contact them at 08-710 21 47 or via email at Flytt@preo.se.
About Preo Express
