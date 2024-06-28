OKX Launches Bitlayer-Themed 'Cryptopedia Season 20' Featuring a BTR Token Prize Pool Worth 1.2 Million USDT

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 28, 2024.



OKX Launches 'Cryptopedia Season 20' Featuring a BTR Token Prize Pool Worth 1.2 Million USDT



OKX has launched Season 20 of Cryptopedia, featuring a reward pool worth 1.2 million USDT in BTR tokens. This season's Cryptopedia campaign is themed around Bitlayer, a pioneering Layer 2 solution for Bitcoin, based on the BitVM paradigm.

Running from June 27 to July 31, Season 20 of Cryptopedia consists of a total of 8 tasks, with each task completion making participants eligible for the prize pool. Each task may also have separate rewards in the form of points, tokens or other incentive mechanisms.



Tasks include following Bitlayer on social media, Bitlayer gas usage and interacting with dApps within the Bitlayer ecosystem - such as:

• Trading on Macaron

• Depositing funds into Vanilla Finance

• Supplying BTC to Avalon's Bitlayer chain

• Minting on Anome

• Depositing BTC on Zearn

• Playing GamerBoom

Further details on how to participate in Season 20 of Cryptopedia can be found here.

Bitlayer's primary objective is to resolve the compromise between security (trustlessness) and Turing completeness in Bitcoin's second layer through innovative cryptographic solutions and blockchain protocol engineering. Bitlayer is dedicated to serving as the computational layer for Bitcoin, with a vision to introduce ultra-scalability to Bitcoin while preserving its inherent security. This aims to provide users with a high-throughput, low-cost transactional experience.

OKX's Cryptopedia is a learn-to-earn platform that allows users to interact with dApps, discover promising projects and earn rewards while learning about the blockchain ecosystem. The platform regularly launches events centred around different networks in collaboration with project partners.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



