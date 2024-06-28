WOO X Lists $MCG on Its Spot Market with a Chance to Share a $40,000 Prize Pool

SEYCHELLES, Victoria, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it is listing $MCG on its spot market.



$MCG is set to become the core economic driver within MetalCore , an open world, mechanized combat game. $MCG facilitates all in-game transactions, resource flows, and incentivization structures. This token will reward players for their achievements, creating a robust and sustainable in-game economy.

$MCG will be listed on WOO X spot market at 10:00 UTC on June 28, 2024

To celebrate the listing of $MCG, WOO X will be launching a "Trade to earn" event with a prize pool of $40,000. Users who wish to participate have to fulfill a set of related activities.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

