Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,518 in the last 365 days.

WOO X Lists $MCG on Its Spot Market with a Chance to Share a $40,000 Prize Pool

SEYCHELLES, Victoria, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X, a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that it is listing $MCG on its spot market.

WOO X Lists $MCG on its Spot Market
$MCG is set to become the core economic driver within MetalCore, an open world, mechanized combat game. $MCG facilitates all in-game transactions, resource flows, and incentivization structures. This token will reward players for their achievements, creating a robust and sustainable in-game economy.

$MCG will be listed on WOO X spot market at 10:00 UTC on June 28, 2024

To celebrate the listing of $MCG, WOO X will be launching a "Trade to earn" event with a prize pool of $40,000. Users who wish to participate have to fulfill a set of related activities.

To learn more about WOO X, follow us on X, download our app, or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.


Primary Logo

You just read:

WOO X Lists $MCG on Its Spot Market with a Chance to Share a $40,000 Prize Pool

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more