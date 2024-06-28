Thin Boiling Starch Market Set to Expand, Projected Growth to Reach $16.51 Billion by 2028

Thin Boiling Starch Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Thin Boiling Starch Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thin boiling starch market has shown steady growth, expanding from $13.74 billion in 2023 to $14.32 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth is attributed to factors such as the evolution of the food industry, consumer demand for convenience, globalization of food trade, and industrialization in emerging economies.

Drivers of Market Growth

The thin boiling starch market is expected to continue growing, reaching $16.51 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by increasing health consciousness among consumers, rising demand for processed foods, expansion in the food industry, preferences for clean label products, and the shift towards natural alternatives to chemical additives.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key companies in the thin boiling starch market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Tereos SCA, and Roquette Frères. These players are focusing on product innovation and expanding their product portfolios to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, innovations include starch-based excipients for the nutraceutical industry, addressing consumer preferences for natural ingredients and functional foods.

Market Segmentation

The thin boiling starch market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Other Products

• Form: Dry, Liquid

• Application: Food And Beverages, Textile, Paper And Packaging, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Other Applications

Regional Insights: North America Leading

North America dominated the thin boiling starch market in 2023, with significant contributions from the food and beverage sector. The report covers insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Thin Boiling Starch Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Thin Boiling Starch Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thin boiling starch market size, thin boiling starch market drivers and trends, thin boiling starch market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The thin boiling starch market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

