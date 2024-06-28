Art Crowdfunding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global art crowdfunding market has experienced rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $1.7 billion in 2023 to $1.91 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth can be attributed to the emergence of online crowdfunding platforms, increased internet accessibility, the growth of social media and online networking, the rise of independent artists, and a desire for democratizing art funding.

Cultural Shift and Technological Advancements Drive Market Growth

The market is expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $3.04 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3%. Factors contributing to this growth include a cultural shift towards supporting the arts, initiatives in art education and awareness, secure online payment systems, and the influence of art festivals and exhibitions. Additionally, the adoption of cryptocurrency for art crowdfunding transactions is expected to play a significant role in market expansion.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the art crowdfunding market include Rockethub, Patreon Inc., Indiegogo Inc., Kickstarter PBC, and others. These companies are driving growth through innovative crowdfunding campaigns aimed at expanding their customer bases and increasing revenue. For example, Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts launched a crowdfunding campaign in September 2023 to fund public art projects, promoting local artists and revitalizing community spaces.

Market Segments

• Type: 5% Fee, 4% Fee, 3% Fee, Other Types

• Art Type: Visual Art, Performing Art, Literary Art, Other Art Types

• Platform: Reward-Based Crowdfunding, Donation-Based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding

• Application: Films, Music, Stage Shows, Comics, Journalism, Publishing, Museums, Galleries, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

North America dominated the art crowdfunding market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Regional dynamics and growth opportunities are detailed in the comprehensive market report.

Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Art Crowdfunding Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on art crowdfunding market size, art crowdfunding market drivers and trends, art crowdfunding market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The art crowdfunding market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

