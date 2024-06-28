World's Biggest Web3 & AI Expo to Take Place in Dubai in 2025

Crypto Forum Events and Web3 Summit World AI Expo Conference Summit World AI Awards

The world's largest gathering of leaders in the Web3 and AI industries is set to take place on 12 and 13 February 2025 at the Movenpick Hotel in Dubai, UAE.

DUBAI, UAE, June 28, 2024 -- The world's largest gathering of leaders in the Web3 and AI industries is set to take place on 12 and 13 February 2025 at the Movenpick Grand Hotel in Dubai, UAE. The two-day event, organized by the Web3 & AI Expo, is expected to attract over 5,000 attendees from around the world.

The Web3 & AI Expo will feature a variety of key events, including an Crypto Events, Crypto Forum, Crypto exhibition, conference, startup pitching, AI show, AI conference, AI summit, Web3 summit, speaker sessions, panel discussions, and a pitching competition. This event will provide a platform for industry leaders, experts, and innovators to come together and share their knowledge, insights, and latest developments in the fields of Web3 and AI.

The expo will showcase the latest technologies, products, and services in the Web3 and AI industries, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to network, learn, and collaborate with like-minded professionals. With a diverse range of events, the expo aims to cater to the interests of all attendees, whether they are looking to gain knowledge, showcase their products, or find potential partners and investors.

"We are thrilled to announce the World's Biggest Web3 & AI Expo in Dubai in 2025. This event will bring together the best minds in the industry to discuss and showcase the latest advancements in Web3 and AI. We are expecting a large turnout and are confident that this expo will be a huge success," said the organizers of the Web3 & AI Expo.

The Web3 & AI Expo is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of technology and its impact on various industries. The Door is opened for the Exhibitors, Media Partners, Startup Companies, Sponsors and Partners to associate with this great expo. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of the world's biggest Web3 & AI expo in Dubai in 2025. For more information, visit the expo's website or follow them on social media for updates and announcements.

The most anticipated event in the world of artificial intelligence is here! Nominations for the prestigious World AI Awards 2024 are now officially open. This is your opportunity to gain global recognition for your innovative contributions to the AI industry.

The World AI Awards celebrate excellence in artificial intelligence, honoring groundbreaking advancements, cutting-edge research, and transformative applications that are shaping the future. This year, the awards will culminate in a grand gala ceremony scheduled for February 14, 2025, in the dazzling city of Dubai, UAE.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the AI event of the year! Nominate your outstanding AI innovations and join us in celebrating the pioneers driving the future of technology.