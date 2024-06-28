Global Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market size has witnessed substantial growth, expanding from $154.67 billion in 2023 to an estimated $174.09 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. This growth is driven by heightened consumer health awareness, increased demand for preventive healthcare solutions, regulatory compliance requirements, customization preferences among consumers, and the burgeoning e-commerce platforms facilitating product accessibility.

Rising Demand for Customized Nutraceutical Solutions

The forecasted growth in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market, expected to reach $281.76 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8%, is attributed to substantial investments in research and development, the aging global population's focus on healthy aging, growing consumer preference for clean label products, and the ongoing digital transformation. Key trends shaping the market include a strong emphasis on immune health, the rise of plant-based and vegan formulations, increasing interest in CBD and hemp-derived products, integration of e-commerce channels, and the adoption of AI-driven formulation technologies.

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Major Players and Innovations

Leading companies in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market, such as Nutra Manufacturing Inc., Royal DSM, and Lonza Group AG, are at the forefront of innovation. These companies focus on enhancing production capabilities to meet the diverse needs of their clients. For instance, Catalent Inc. and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. have leveraged their expertise in manufacturing high-quality nutraceutical products to cater to the growing global demand.

In a notable development, Lallemand Health Solutions introduced Expert'Biome CDMO in November 2023, a state-of-the-art contract manufacturing and development platform designed to advance next-generation probiotic strains. This platform offers comprehensive services ranging from strain characterization to commercial-scale production, adhering to stringent quality standards such as cGMP Pharma.

Nutraceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market Segments

The nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market is segmented based on product type, dosage form, and end-user categories:

• Product Types: Dietary Supplements, Functional Food And Beverages

• Dosage Forms: Tablets, Capsules, Liquid Oral, Powder In Sachet Or Jar, Gummies, Energy Bars, Other Forms

• End Users: Big Pharmaceutical Companies, Small And Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Way

In 2023, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the nutraceutical contract manufacturing services market and is expected to maintain its lead through the forecast period. The region benefits from a robust manufacturing infrastructure and growing investments in healthcare and wellness sectors.

