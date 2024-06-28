EU and UNDP open new safety room for children with visual impairments in Chernihiv

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have launched an interactive safety room at the Chernihiv Educational and Rehabilitation Centre for blind children and children with visual impairments.

Ninety-four children are currently enrolled at the centre, which employs seventy-six staff members. It remains the sole institution in the Chernihiv Oblast dedicated to children with visual impairments.

This initiative to create a safety room was led by the local ‘Urban Initiatives Agency’ non-governmental organisation (NGO), which received EU-funded support from UNDP under the small grants programme. The project cost exceeded €46,000.

The aim was to teach children with visual impairments about fire, mine and road safety in the most accessible and engaging manner possible. To achieve this and make the learning experience possible, the safety room was equipped with special furniture, appliances, and training equipment.

“The EU and UNDP aim to create a strong and inclusive support system for people with disabilities, which is crucial during the war and essential in the recovery process. This support system will not only assist people with disabilities, but also actively engage them in recovery efforts, ensuring that their voices are heard and valued,” says a press release by UNDP.

