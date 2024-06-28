Submit Release
EU Delegation to Ukraine organises press visit on EU’s support to CSOs and independent media

The EU Delegation to Ukraine invites Ukrainian journalists to participate in a press visit on 5 July, organised within the #TogetherWeAct communication campaign. The visit will be dedicated to the European Union’s support to civil society organisations (CSOs) and independent media in times of war.

Participants will visit communities in the Kyiv region and learn about the experiences and successes of CSOs implementing EU-funded projects. They will engage with beneficiaries, explore the opportunities offered by CSOs to Ukrainians through targeted initiatives of the EU and strategic partners. 

Visit to the village of Katyuzhanka will include a meeting at the Youth Hub ‘Your Way’, which has become a centre of educational activities and psychological support for local children and youth. The hub has also emerged as a catalyst for youth-led start-up ideas in the Dymer community.

In Irpin, participants will visit a space of CSO ‘Brave Irpin’ that unites local active citizens and volunteers, facilitating their involvement in reconstruction and monitoring of decision-making processes on local level. They will also examine a residential building of the Dobrohrad homeowners’ association, damaged in the first months of Russia’s invasion. The building was restored partially with EU funding. 

Additionally, an expert discussion will be held in Irpin to address practical aspects of the EU’s support for civil society and media of Ukraine, focusing on strengthening local communities.

“Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the EU has tripled its support for Ukrainian CSOs to ensure their resilience and effectiveness amidst the challenges caused by the war. The Kyiv Oblast serves as an interesting case study in this regard, as it currently hosts over 330 sub-grant projects, according to monitoring data,” says a press release by the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

