State Secretary Štucin attends the Intergovernmental Conference with Montenegro

SLOVENIA, June 26 - On its way to EU membership, Montenegro has opened all negotiating chapters (33), of which three have been provisionally closed. Today's Intergovernmental Conference, with the adoption of the closing benchmarks on the rule of law, is an important step that will allow the country to start closing the remaining negotiating chapters.

In his address, State Secretary Štucin praised the fulfilment of the interim benchmarks, the adoption of the closing benchmarks on the rule of law and the important progress made by Montenegro under the current government. He encouraged the European Commission to actively support Montenegro, which will allow the country to make faster progress on its European path. He concluded that "Montenegro's progress towards EU membership is not only important for its citizens, but also sends a positive signal and encouragement to all countries in the negotiation process or with a European perspective, and demonstrates the EU's commitment to the enlargement process."

He announced a joint letter from Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia urging the European Commission to convene the next Intergovernmental Conference as soon as possible, at which Montenegro will be in a position to close some negotiating chapters.