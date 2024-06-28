Dual Clutch Transmission Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dual-clutch transmission market is projected to grow from $29 billion in 2023 to $31.12 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. The market size is expected to reach $40 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by factors such as the integration of hybrid and electric vehicles, global demand for fuel efficiency, urbanization, traffic conditions, market expansion in Asia-Pacific, and advancements in transmission materials.

Rising Demand for Luxury Vehicles Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for luxury vehicles is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the dual-clutch transmission market. Luxury vehicles offer high-quality interiors and features not available in lower-priced models, and dual-clutch transmissions provide quicker gear shifts and greater fuel efficiency. For instance, Tesla Inc. delivered 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of nearly 68% from 2021. This surge in demand for luxury vehicles is driving the market's growth.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global dual-clutch transmission market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12468&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the dual-clutch transmission market include Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, BMW AG, Honda Motor Co Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Audi AG, Kia Corporation, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, AB Volvo, Continental AG, Porsche AG, Magna International Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Eaton Corporation, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, BorgWarner Inc., GKN Automotive Limited, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC, Ricardo PLC, Tremec Corporation, Punch Powertrain NV, Getrag Inc., and JATCO Ltd.

Trends in the Market

The market is witnessing major trends such as the integration of autonomous driving technologies, advancements in transmission technology, compact and lightweight designs, enhanced durability and reliability, and increased integration with hybrid systems. Companies are forming strategic partnerships to develop new products and strengthen their market positions. For example, Stellantis N.V. partnered with Punch Powertrain in September 2022 to increase the production of electrified dual-clutch transmissions for hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Segments:

• Product: Dry, Wet

• Propulsion: ICE (Internal Combustion Engine), Hybrid

• Distribution Channel: OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Aftermarket

• Application: Passenger Car, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Motorsport Cars

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dual-clutch transmission market in 2023, with North America expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Order your report now for swift delivery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dual-clutch-transmission-global-market-report

Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dual Clutch Transmission Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dual-clutch transmission market size, dual-clutch transmission market drivers and trends, dual-clutch transmission market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dual-clutch transmission market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Axle And Propeller Shaft Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-axle-and-propeller-shaft-global-market-report

Automotive Catalyst Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-catalyst-global-market-report

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293