Infection Prevention Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The infection prevention market size is projected to grow from $41.64 billion in 2023 to $43.40 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. This growth is driven by increasing awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), stringent regulatory guidelines, technological advancements, globalization, and rising healthcare expenditure. Despite challenges from global events, the market is anticipated to reach $50.21 billion by 2028.

Emerging Infectious Diseases and Technological Innovations Fuel Market Growth

The increase in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is a significant driver of the infection prevention market. HAIs refer to infections acquired by patients during healthcare treatment. Measures to prevent HAIs include stringent hygiene practices, sterilization equipment, and disinfectors. For instance, in December 2023, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported 1,546 cases of Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections (SABSI) in hospitals, underscoring the need for effective infection prevention strategies.

Major Players Innovate to Enhance Healthcare Safety

Key players in the infection prevention market, such as Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Company, and Ecolab Inc., are focusing on innovative products and solutions. For example, the development of infection preventionist staffing calculators helps healthcare facilities determine optimal staffing levels based on patient acuity and facility size. This initiative enhances patient safety through effective infection control practices.

Current Trends in Infection Prevention

Trends shaping the infection prevention market include the adoption of telemedicine and digital health solutions, personalized infection prevention strategies, increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) for rapid diagnostics, and behavioral interventions to mitigate infection risks.

Market Segments

• Product: Sterilization Equipment, Disinfectors, Consumables

• Infection Type: Microbial Infections, Healthcare Associated Infections

• End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies, Clinical Laboratories, Medical Device Companies, Life Science Industry, Academic And Research Center

North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the infection prevention market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and stringent regulatory standards. The region continues to lead in adopting advanced infection prevention technologies.

Infection Prevention Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Infection Prevention Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on infection prevention market size, infection prevention market drivers and trends, infection prevention market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The infection prevention market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

