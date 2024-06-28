Mobile C-Arm Market Growth Analysis With investment opportunities

Mobile C-Arm Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile c-arm market has exhibited strong growth in recent years, driven by advancements in minimally invasive procedures, an aging population, and the increasing demand for diagnostic accuracy in hospitals and clinics. The market size is projected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2023 to $1.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.75 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the portable and compact design of mobile c-arm systems, global healthcare infrastructure development, the rise of telemedicine and remote surgery, the shift towards value-based healthcare, and the integration of hybrid operating rooms.

Rising Demand for Mobile C-Arms Driven by Chronic Disease Incidences

The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer, is expected to further propel the growth of the mobile c-arm market. These devices play a crucial role in improving clinical outcomes by enhancing image-guided interventions, which can significantly reduce revision rates and overall healthcare costs. For instance, projections from the National Library of Medicine suggest a substantial increase in the number of chronic disease cases among the aging population in the United States by 2050, highlighting the critical need for advanced medical imaging solutions like mobile c-arms.

Mobile C-Arm Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the mobile c-arm market include Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Middle East FZE, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., and others. These players are focusing on innovative solutions such as compact mobile c-arm imaging systems to gain a competitive edge. For example, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation launched the Persona CS mobile fluoroscopy system, a lightweight and movable imaging solution designed for real-time high-resolution X-ray imaging in crowded operating rooms.

Trends Shaping the Future of Mobile C-Arms

In the forecast period, key trends in the mobile c-arm market include the integration with other imaging technologies, advancements in technology like remote monitoring and diagnostics, customization with user-friendly interfaces, and AI-driven image enhancement. These advancements are aimed at improving surgical precision and patient outcomes across various medical specialties.

Mobile C-Arm Market Segments of the Mobile C-Arm Market

• Product Type: Mini C-arms, Full-Size C-arms, Other Product Types

• Application: Orthopedics, Trauma, Cardiovascular, Pain Management, Urology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the mobile c-arm market in 2023, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of medical technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments, rising healthcare awareness, and growing surgical procedures in countries like China and India.

