More affordable fruit and vegetables on the way as construction starts on biosecurity precinct

Release date: 28/06/24

Creating a more affordable, competitive, and sustainable South Australian fresh produce industry has taken a significant step forward, with construction commencing on a new $50 million biosecurity precinct at the SA Produce Market in Pooraka.

The state-of-the-art construction is the first multi-treatment and inspection facility to support the South Australian horticultural industry in its fight against the invasive fruit fly plant pest.

The current fruit fly outbreaks in the Riverland and Salisbury North mean that produce cannot be sent from these restricted locations to other parts of South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia or overseas if not inspected and treated when fruit fly is detected.

The new facility at the SA Produce Market on Burma Road, Pooraka, will provide treatment and pressure cooling technology to eliminate pests. Currently producers can only send untreated produce to the eastern states.

Once in operation, the new facility will reduce transport costs, time delays and subsequent wastage which will improve affordability for consumers and profitability for local producers.

In addition to creating savings for consumers by helping to reduce the cost of produce at local supermarkets, the precinct will encourage a boom in exports, unlocking an estimated additional $100 million of fresh produce exports over a five-year period.

Local builder Blubuilt has been awarded the $8.8M contract to build stage 1, which has created 53 construction jobs. Due for completion in April 2025, the facility will also create 172 direct and indirect on-going jobs and play a vital role in protecting and expanding the state’s $1.3 billion horticulture industry.

The industry led project is funded through $36 million from the horticulture industry, $9.8 million in Federal funds and a $4.2 million grant from the South Australian Government.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

Construction commencing on Stage 1 of this state-of-the-art facility right here in Adelaide, is an exciting step towards future proofing our state’s fruit and vegetable production and reducing the cost for producers and consumers.

I commend the industry for leading this project which will improve South Australia’s ability to expand the exports of our premium produce around the world.

The recent State Budget also included $43 million over two years for the fruit fly eradication response, enabling significant activities to be undertaken addressing fruit fly across the Riverland and metropolitan Adelaide.

Attributable to Angelo Demasi, CEO, SA Produce Market

We are delighted that this project has finally come to fruition, with construction already commenced and stage 1 set for completion in April 2025.

South Australia is currently facing challenges with fruit fly outbreaks. This nation-leading biosecurity precinct will allow us to inspect, quarantine and treat produce from affected areas, safeguarding our industry and ensuring a stable supply chain.

The new facilities will enable the industry to use advanced post-harvest treatment technology, essential for exporting South Australian produce globally. It is a significant step towards making our produce more competitive and sustainable.