Pride Group of Hotels recognised as India’s Best Managed & Most Admired Luxury Hotel Chains 2024
Pride Group of Hotels awarded for for its outstanding performance in delivering best-in-class & Luxury experience In a Nation Wide Voting
Pride Hotels Group is committed to explore global collaborations to extend our reach & we are looking forward to reach the magical no of 5000 Rooms soon. We have global ambitions.”CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pride Group of Hotels, headquartered in the commercial capital of Mumbai in india received a significant brand reputation reaffirmation by winning the prestigious “India’s Best Managed & Most Admired Luxury Hotel Chains 2024” at the 13th annual india leadership conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards, asia’s most coveted & credible leadership awards. With this new achievement, Pride Group of Hotels has once again proven its capability to exceed its guest’s expectations, gain international recognition for its exceptional services and facilities as well as cement its status as the best of the best in the hospitality arena in India and around the world.
— Satyen Jain
More than 250 business leaders, Policy Makers, Social Entrepreneurs, Movie Stars made their presence felt at the Nation’s Most Iconic Leadership award. The grand award ceremony was power-packed with the attendance of star studded influential leaders of the country. The Award Trophy, Certificate of Excellence & Gift Hampers was received by Moumita Mukherjee, Head of sales, Director of Sales Snehdip Singh Virdi & Sumonica D'Souza of the Pride Group of Hotels. The award trophy & certificate of excellence was presented by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai & Dr Satya Brahma, Founder & Chairman of Network 7 Media Group.
Speaking on this Mr Satyen Jain, Promoter & Director of Pride Hotel Group said “We are humbled & thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition which has the stamp of approval from the people of india in a nation-wide voting followed by Juries. This global competition aims to identify the most outstanding working hotels and hospitality design in each region for a range of general and specialist categories. I am confident that these prestigious honours will further enhance our hotels’ reputations, leading to further business and strong bookings in the future.” Our Luxury & Lifestyle properties made a big impact & we are looking to expand & add more properties in the key regions of the country”.
Envisioned by Mr. S. P. Jain in 1987, Pride Group of Hotels focuses on extending warm hospitality with an Indian touch. With a humble beginning in 1987, starting with a single hotel in Pune, Pride Hotel Group has emerged as one of the fastest growing Business Hotel Chain in India. The Pride Hotels has 30 operational properties & 44 upcoming hotels, having more than 3213+ rooms, 102 restaurant concepts, 3.25 Lakh sq. ft. of event & banquet spaces to meet the needs of both business and leisure travellers.
Pride Hotels resonate true Indian hospitality. It celebrates the true spirit of India and believes in bringing the culture of India to life. Being a truly Indian brand, Pride Hotels guests have taken pride in associating with frequent patronages. Personalised services with an Indian touch has helped us build a place in the hearts of Pride Hotels guests.
Pride Hotels are currently present across 30 cities in India.All hotels are conveniently located and offer modern amenities and facilities for making each stay memorable. Each hotel is equipped with expansive banquet halls and convention facilities, top-of-the-line food & beverage outlets, health clubs & business centres, making them a preferred destination for business & leisure travellers.
Instituted in the year 2009, India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards has emerged in india as one of south east asia’s most respected, credible & prestigious brand honouring & recognizing the leaders, companies who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills & out of box ideas, staying creative & innovative in difficult & trying times. ILC Power Brand Awards over the last thirteen glorious editions, stood out distinctively as a torch-bearer of innovations as the very embodiment of the highest standards of business excellence driven by ethics, integrity & passion.
Rated by Experts & widely acclaimed by the thought leaders, India Leadership Conclave & ILC Power Brand Awards has been rated in India as the most credible & coveted Awards developed by Network 7 Media Group consisting of eminent jury members of the different verticals of the society.
Salim Shaikh
Pride Group of Hotels
+91 79 6611 5555
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Pride Group of Hotels Wins International recognition