Aircraft Seals Market Companies Projected to Show Strong Growth | SKF (Sweden) and Parker Hannifin (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aircraft Seals Market Size is projected to grow from USD 3.1 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.8 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Aircraft seals are in responsible for keeping fluids, gases, and other media contained within an aircraft's numerous systems.

They ensure that fluids like as fuel, hydraulic fluid, and lubricants are kept contained and do not leak or escape. Seals also aid in the management of fluid and gas flow inside various systems, guaranteeing appropriate performance and preventing leakage or pressure loss. Seals aid in the reduction of noise and vibration transmission within an aircraft. They are used in a variety of places, including doors, windows, and access panels, to provide a barrier that lowers noise penetration into the cabin. Seals also attenuate vibrations induced by the engine or aerodynamic forces, improving passenger comfort and minimizing component fatigue.

Major Aircraft Seals Companies Include:

Saint Gobain (France)

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Parker Hannifin (US)

SKF (Sweden)

Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

Several significant companies that specialise in designing and manufacturing high-quality seals for the aerospace industry serve the aircraft seals market. These organisations have established themselves as leaders due to their wide product portfolios, technological expertise, and strong client ties. They cater to a wide range of aircraft applications, providing seals that fulfil strict industry standards for performance, dependability, and safety. Furthermore, these companies are always investing in research and development to create innovative sealing systems that answer the changing needs of the aviation sector.

SKF was ranked first in the aircraft seals market in 2022. The company develops and manufactures aircraft seals and related products and services for the aviation industry, including Scotseals, shaft seals, valve stem seals, and bonded piston seals. The company’s specialty business also provides high-pressure seals to cater to various end-user industries.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation was ranked second in the aircraft seals market in 2022. The company develops a wide range of aircraft seals, valves, and controllers for high-pressure systems. The company has a presence in 49 countries, with manufacturing facilities in all major regions, such as Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Saint-Gobain

Saint-Gobain was ranked third in the aircraft seals market in 2022. It offers products such as OmniSeal, spring-energized seals, and rotary lip seals as part of its sealing solutions for the aerospace industry. Saint-Gobain Seals’ sealing solutions are used globally in many types of commercial and civil aircraft for critical systems.

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions was ranked fourth in the aircraft seals market in 2022. Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has developed expertise in the manufacturing of aircraft seals for the aerospace industry through its sealing solutions segment. The seals are used in helicopters and commercial jets. It offers sealing solutions for aircraft systems such as engines, bleed-air systems, door systems, landing and braking systems, flight controls, and cabin management.

Eaton Corporation plc

Eaton Corporation plc was ranked fifth in the aircraft seals market in 2022. Eaton’s seal products are used in wide applications in aircraft, such as Hydraulic Systems, Fuel Systems, Engine Systems, etc. Eaton’s seals are designed to meet the high standard of the aerospace industry with high durability. Eaton’s seals are used in aircraft manufactured by Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin, among others.

Aircraft Seals Market Trends

The Aircraft Seals Market is witnessing several key trends that are shaping its future trajectory. One major trend is the shift towards lightweight and high-performance materials, such as advanced composites and elastomers, to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, the integration of smart sealing systems, which can monitor and report seal health in real-time, is gaining traction. The market is also seeing increased collaboration between seal manufacturers and aircraft OEMs to develop customized solutions that meet specific operational requirements. These trends are expected to drive innovation and growth in the market over the next few years.

Aircraft Seals Industry Overview

The Aircraft Seals Industry encompasses a wide range of products designed to ensure the integrity and safety of aircraft components. This industry is critical to the aerospace sector, providing seals for engines, airframes, landing gear, and hydraulic systems. The market is characterized by a high degree of specialization and stringent regulatory standards. Major players in the industry include Trelleborg, Parker Hannifin, and Meggitt PLC, which focus on technological advancements and strategic partnerships to maintain competitive advantage. The industry is poised for significant growth, supported by rising air travel demand and advancements in aircraft technology.

