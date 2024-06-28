Microarray Scanners Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $1.28 Billion by 2028

Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microarray scanners market has demonstrated robust growth, increasing from $0.89 billion in 2023 to $0.97 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth can be attributed to heightened genomic research activities, expansion in the pharmaceutical sector, and increased adoption in academic and research institutes for diagnostic applications and high-throughput screening.

Rising Demand for Pharmacogenomics and Biobanking Drives Growth

In the forecast period, the microarray scanners market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.28 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.2%. This growth will be propelled by a growing emphasis on pharmacogenomics, expanding biobanking initiatives, rising focus on infectious disease research, and the proliferation of diagnostic laboratories. Key trends driving market expansion include advancements in cancer research, continuous technological innovations, and strategic partnerships within the industry.

Microarray Scanners Market Key Players and Market Innovations

Leading companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and GE Healthcare Life Sciences are focusing on product innovations to cater to diverse consumer needs. For example, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Applied Biosystems CytoScan HD Accel array, which enhances chromosomal microarray analysis efficiency and coverage, particularly beneficial for prenatal, postnatal, and cancer research applications.

Major Trends in Technology and Strategic Initiatives

Technological advancements in chromosomal microarray scanners, like the Applied Biosystems CytoScan HD Accel array, highlight the industry's commitment to innovation. Such developments underscore the market's evolution towards more efficient and comprehensive genomic analysis tools.

Microarray Scanners Market Segments

• Product Type: Fluorescence Microarray Scanners, Charge-coupled Devices Microarray Scanners, Colorimetric Microarray Scanners, Other Product Types

• Technology: Slide-based, Gel-based

• Application: Gene Expression, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

• End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America dominated the microarray scanners market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial investments in genomic research. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate, offering significant opportunities for market expansion.

Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on microarray scanners market size, microarray scanners market drivers and trends, microarray scanners market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The microarray scanners market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

