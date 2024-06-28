Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Device Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Device Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) surgical device market size has shown strong growth, increasing from $4.85 billion in 2023 to $5.25 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the aging population, global expansion of healthcare infrastructure, rise in minimally invasive surgeries, regulatory approvals and standardization, and increasing demand for ambulatory surgical centers.

Increasing Prevalence of HPB Disorders and Medical Tourism Drive Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $6.83 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.8%. This growth will be fueled by the rising incidence of diseases associated with the liver and pancreas, increasing concerns related to gallbladder in younger adults, growing medical tourism, emphasis on healthy diets, and the prevalence of HPB disorders.

Major Players and Technological Innovations

Key companies like Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Ltd., and Medtronic Plc are focusing on technological advancements such as robotic-assisted surgical staplers. For instance, Intuitive Surgical Inc. launched SureForm, a robotic-assisted surgical stapler with SmartFire technology, enhancing surgical precision across various tissue types.

Emerging Trends in HPB Surgical Devices

Innovative trends in the forecast period include remote surgical platforms, nanotechnology applications in surgical devices, patient-specific implants, smart surgical instruments, and augmented reality (AR) for surgical planning.

Market Segments

• Product Type: Electrosurgery Instruments, Endoscope, Hand Instruments, Access Instruments, Stents, Energy/Vessel Sealing Devices, Visualization and Robotic Surgical System, Surgical Suture and Stapler Devices, Fluid Management System

• Indication: Liver Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Gall Stones, Bile Duct Cancer, Cirrhosis, Pancreatitis, Cholecystitis

• End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the HPB surgical device market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive report.

Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) Surgeries Surgical Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hepato-Pancreatico-Biliary (HPB) Surgeries Surgical Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) surgeries surgical devices market size, hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) surgeries surgical devices market drivers and trends, hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) surgeries surgical devices market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) surgeries surgical devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

