Maquera by Guillaume Tiravy Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Awards
Guillaume Tiravy's Maquera liquor bottle design recognized for excellence in packaging design by the prestigious A' Design Awards.COMO, CO, ITALY, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Guillaume Tiravy's Maquera liquor bottle as a Silver winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the Maquera bottle, which stands out in the competitive packaging industry.
The Maquera liquor bottle design addresses key concerns within the packaging industry, such as sustainability, reusability, and consumer engagement. By incorporating a replaceable label overlapping a screen print, the design allows enthusiasts to repurpose the bottle for their own homemade infusions, aligning with the growing trend of conscious consumption and waste reduction.
The Maquera bottle design showcases a unique asymmetrical aesthetic, combining screen-printed neutral features with a slim horizontal label for specific details. The use of durable materials, including locally sourced glass, paper labels, beech wood, and cork, ensures the bottle's longevity and infinite reusability. This thoughtful design not only minimizes the product's carbon footprint but also encourages consumer interaction and creativity.
Winning the Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design serves as a testament to Guillaume Tiravy's commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design while prioritizing sustainability and user experience. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further innovation and exploration in the field of packaging design.
Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Maquera liquor bottle design at:
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=155986
About Guillaume Tiravy
Guillaume Tiravy, a designer and architect, pursued his education in France and Canada before establishing himself in Geneva, Switzerland. His versatile approach to design encompasses various disciplines, ranging from graphic design to architectural construction and object design. This adaptability makes him well-suited for a diverse range of projects. Explore his graphic design work under the brand WA. For inquiries about physical projects, feel free to reach out to him through his company tiravy.studio.
About Maquera
Maquera is a registered brand of liquor infused exclusively with products from Occitanie. It is named after the terroir from which the fruits and herbs, giving it all its flavors, come. Indeed, Maquera means 'maquis' in the Occitan language, referring to difficult-to-access, dense, scrubby vegetation. Above all, Maquera epitomizes a gastronomic experience among friends.
About Silver A' Design Award
The Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The selection process involves a blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as originality, functionality, and impact. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases a designer's exceptional skill, creativity, and understanding of their craft within the packaging design category.
About A' Design Award
The A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across various industries. With a mission to create a better world through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition, now in its 16th year, welcomes entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives inspiration and advancement in the design community. Discover more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and participate with your own projects at https://packagingcompetitions.com
