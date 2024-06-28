Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The managed IT infrastructure services market encompasses outsourcing IT management and maintenance tasks to third-party providers, ensuring efficient operation, security, and scalability of organizational technology infrastructure. This approach aims to standardize, integrate, and automate business systems, thereby creating agile, adaptable, and cost-effective IT environments.

Market Size and Growth Trends

The managed IT infrastructure services market size has experienced rapid growth, set to increase from $107.33 billion in 2023 to $119.17 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. This growth trajectory is attributed to the escalating complexity of IT environments, strategies for cost optimization, emphasis on core competencies, rising cybersecurity concerns, and the need for scalability and flexibility.

Anticipated to continue expanding, the market is projected to reach $181.92 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Factors driving this growth include the rise of edge computing, widespread adoption of cloud services, regulatory compliance requirements, data governance, and lasting effects of pandemic-induced digital transformation initiatives.

Growing Adoption of Cloud Services

The managed IT infrastructure services market is propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud services, which integrate computation, storage, and network infrastructure to facilitate rapid application deployment and dynamic scaling. This adoption enables organizations to access global markets, ensure scalability, gain access to specialized expertise, reduce costs, and focus internal resources on core business development.

According to the 2022 State of DevOps Report by Google, the utilization of multiple public clouds rose from 21% in 2021 to 26% in 2022, while hybrid cloud adoption surged from 25% to 42.5%. This trend underscores the growing significance of cloud services in driving market growth.

Managed It Infrastructure Services Market Key Players and Innovative Solutions

Leading companies in the managed IT infrastructure services market, including Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., and Dell Inc., are actively developing innovative solutions to enhance their market presence. These solutions encompass cloud-delivered managed security services designed to protect critical infrastructure and data from cyber threats.

For instance, Juniper Networks Inc. introduced Juniper Secure Edge, a cloud-delivered security solution that delivers firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS) through a unified policy management interface. This solution offers dynamic zero-trust segmentation, integration with identity providers, and automated access restrictions, ensuring comprehensive security across distributed workforces.

Managed It Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

The managed IT infrastructure services market report categorizes services into:

• Service Category: Virtualization, Networking, Storage, Servers

• Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

• Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• End User: IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Manufacturing, Other End Users

Geographical Insights

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the managed IT infrastructure services market, driven by technological advancements and early adoption of managed services. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digitalization across industries.

Managed IT Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Managed IT Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed IT infrastructure services market size, managed IT infrastructure services market drivers and trends, managed IT infrastructure services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The managed IT infrastructure services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

