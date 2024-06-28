Gauteng Roads and Transport warns against scammers

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport issues a warning to the public about an email scam targeting individuals and companies that have submitted bids for tenders.

The Department urges the public not to fall for this scam, which instructs bidders to call a specific cell phone number to arrange a meeting.

The tender process is transparent: once a bid is closed, there will be no further correspondence with bidders unless clarification is needed, which will be provided in the form of a written letter on official letterhead.

Additionally, any response will be delivered in writing, not through meetings in person at random venues. Successful bidders will receive a formal letter before any official meetings are arranged to discuss awarded work.

Anyone who has received such email correspondence is urged to contact the Department's Risk Office on e-mail: duduzle.malebo@gauteng.gov.za

For more information, please contact the Department’s Acting Head of Communications Mr Theo Nkonki 082 719 6404 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za