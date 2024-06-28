Global Preclinical Imaging Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.42 Billion by 2028

Preclinical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global preclinical imaging market is projected to grow from $3.2 billion in 2023 to $3.44 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Despite challenges such as economic uncertainties, the market is anticipated to reach $4.42 billion by 2028, driven by factors including government initiatives, expanding applications, and advancements in imaging technologies.

Rising Chronic Diseases Propel Market Growth

The increase in chronic diseases is a significant driver for the preclinical imaging market, as these conditions require ongoing monitoring and management. Preclinical imaging tools play a crucial role in visualizing disease progression and understanding underlying biological mechanisms, enhancing the development of effective therapies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., FUJIFILM Visualsonics Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc. are focusing on introducing next-generation imaging systems to strengthen their market position. For instance, Revvity Inc. launched advanced imaging solutions like the IVIS Spectrum 2 and Quantum GX3 microCT systems, aimed at enhancing imaging capabilities across various research applications.

Market Segments

• Modality:

• Optical Imaging Systems

• Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Systems

• Micro-magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems

• Micro-Ultrasound Systems

• Micro-computed Tomography Systems

• Preclinical Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

• Preclinical Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI) Systems

• Reagents:

• Preclinical Optical Imaging Reagents

• Preclinical Nuclear Imaging Reagents

• Preclinical MRI Contrast Agents

• Preclinical Ultrasound Contrast Agents

• Preclinical CT Contrast Agents

• End User:

• Hospital

• Diagnostics Center

• Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America dominated the preclinical imaging market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its leading position due to high R&D investments and technological advancements in imaging systems.

Preclinical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Preclinical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on preclinical imaging market size, preclinical imaging market drivers and trends, preclinical imaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The preclinical imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

