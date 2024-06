Senate Bill 688 Printer's Number 1791

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - beverages and minimum quantities and for distributors' and

importing distributors' restrictions on sales, storage, etc;

adding provisions relating to fees and taxation of ready-to-

drink cocktails for off-premises consumption; and further

providing for unlawful acts relative to malt or brewed

beverages and licensees.

AMENDING THE ACT OF APRIL 12, 1951 (P.L.90, NO.21), ENTITLED "AN

ACT RELATING TO ALCOHOLIC LIQUORS, ALCOHOL AND MALT AND

BREWED BEVERAGES; AMENDING, REVISING, CONSOLIDATING AND

CHANGING THE LAWS RELATING THERETO; REGULATING AND

RESTRICTING THE MANUFACTURE, PURCHASE, SALE, POSSESSION,

CONSUMPTION, IMPORTATION, TRANSPORTATION, FURNISHING, HOLDING

IN BOND, HOLDING IN STORAGE, TRAFFIC IN AND USE OF ALCOHOLIC

LIQUORS, ALCOHOL AND MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES AND THE

PERSONS ENGAGED OR EMPLOYED THEREIN; DEFINING THE POWERS AND

DUTIES OF THE PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR CONTROL BOARD; PROVIDING

FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT AND OPERATION OF STATE LIQUOR STORES,

FOR THE PAYMENT OF CERTAIN LICENSE FEES TO THE RESPECTIVE

MUNICIPALITIES AND TOWNSHIPS, FOR THE ABATEMENT OF CERTAIN

NUISANCES AND, IN CERTAIN CASES, FOR SEARCH AND SEIZURE

WITHOUT WARRANT; PRESCRIBING PENALTIES AND FORFEITURES;

PROVIDING FOR LOCAL OPTION, AND REPEALING EXISTING LAWS," IN

PRELIMINARY PROVISIONS, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS; IN

PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR SALES BY

PENNSYLVANIA LIQUOR STORES; AND, IN LICENSES AND REGULATIONS

RELATING TO LIQUOR, ALCOHOL AND MALT AND BREWED BEVERAGES,

FURTHER PROVIDING FOR LIQUOR IMPORTERS' LICENSES, FEES,

PRIVILEGES AND RESTRICTIONS, PROVIDING FOR READY-TO-DRINK

COCKTAIL PERMIT AND FOR AUTHORITY TO ACQUIRE READY-TO-DRINK

COCKTAIL PERMITS, AND FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DISTRIBUTORS' AND

IMPORTING DISTRIBUTORS' RESTRICTIONS ON SALES, STORAGE, ETC,

FOR UNLAWFUL ACTS RELATIVE TO MALT OR BREWED BEVERAGES AND

LICENSEES, FOR UNLAWFUL ACTS RELATIVE TO LIQUOR, MALT AND

BREWED BEVERAGES AND LICENSEES; AND, IN DISTILLERIES,

WINERIES, BONDED WAREHOUSES, BAILEES FOR HIRE AND

TRANSPORTERS FOR HIRE, FURTHER PROVIDING FOR LIMITED

DISTILLERIES AND DISTILLERIES.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 102 of the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90,

No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended by adding

definitions to read:

Section 102. Definitions.--The following words or phrases,

unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, shall have the

meanings ascribed to them in this section:

* * *

"Ready-to-drink cocktail" shall mean a beverage, composed in

part of spirits, combined with other nonalcoholic ingredients,

