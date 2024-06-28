Global Surveillance Radar Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $13.98 Billion by 2028

Surgical Retractors Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surveillance radar market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with the market size projected to increase from $9.07 billion in 2023 to $9.96 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth can be attributed to advancements in military defense, enhanced air traffic control, maritime surveillance capabilities, weather monitoring and forecasting, and the expansion of early warning systems.

Expected Strong Growth in the Coming Years

The surveillance radar market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $13.98 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rise in unmanned systems, adoption in smart cities, advancements in counter-drone technology, infrastructure modernization initiatives, and integration with remote sensing and satellite technologies.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are focusing on developing advanced surveillance technologies to enhance security and drive market revenues. For instance, companies are leveraging transceiver technology to improve radar capabilities. HENSOLDT UK launched the SPEXER 600, a multi-mission X-Band ground-based surveillance radar, which utilizes SharpEye solid-state transceiver technology for effective threat detection and tracking.

Market Segments

Component: Antennas, Transmitters, Power Amplifiers, Receivers, Duplexers, Digital Signal Processors, Other Components

Radar Type: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

Platform: Airborne, Ground, Space, Naval

Application: Commercial, Military, National Security, Aerospace, Maritime, Other Applications

Geographical Insights

North America dominated the surveillance radar market in 2023, driven by substantial military expenditure and technological advancements. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by increasing defense budgets and rapid technological adoption.

Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

1. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

2. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

3. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on surveillance radar market size, surveillance radar market drivers and trends, surveillance radar market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The surveillance radar market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

