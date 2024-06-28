Credit Card Issuance Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Credit Card Issuance Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The credit card issuance services market has demonstrated strong growth, expanding from $478.09 billion in 2023 to $522.22 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. It will grow to $717.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to evolving consumer spending habits, initiatives promoting financial inclusion, economic expansions, loyalty programs, and regulatory reforms.

Rise in Credit Card Demand Driving Market Expansion

The increasing demand for credit cards is a primary driver propelling the growth of the credit card issuance services market. Credit cards enable users to access credit up to a predetermined limit, facilitating transactions and offering repayment flexibility. Notably, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported a substantial increase in credit card balances in the USA, reaching $986 billion by the fourth quarter of 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Major Players and Strategic Partnerships

Leading companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corporation, and Citigroup Inc. are driving market innovations through strategic partnerships. For instance, HSBC UK Bank PLC partnered with Nova Credit to integrate overseas credit histories, enhancing credit card access for immigrants.

Market Segmentation

•By Type: Consumer Credit Cards, Business Credit Cards

•By Issuers: Banks, Credit Unions, Non-Banking Financial Companies

•By End-User: Personal, Business

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the credit card issuance services market in 2023. The region's dominance is expected to continue, driven by technological advancements and robust consumer spending patterns.

