Industrial Vehicle Market Set to Expand, Projected to Reach $48.87 Billion by 2024

Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial vehicle market size is on a robust growth trajectory, expected to increase from $46 billion in 2023 to $48.87 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. It will grow to $60.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%This growth is driven by several factors, including the expansion of manufacturing and industrial sectors, the rise of e-commerce, stringent safety and regulatory standards, globalization of supply chains, and a focus on energy efficiency.

Rising E-commerce Sector Fuels Market Growth

The burgeoning e-commerce industry is a primary driver of the industrial vehicle market. With the surge in online orders, logistics companies are scaling up their fleets to meet growing delivery demands efficiently. Industrial vehicles play a crucial role in ensuring timely and efficient transportation of goods, enhancing customer satisfaction in the e-commerce sector.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as John Deere, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Kion Group AG are at the forefront of market developments. These players are focusing on innovation, introducing products like 8-wheeler trucks to gain competitive advantages. For instance, Ashok Leyland Limited launched the AVTR 2620 in 2022, showcasing advanced features for enhanced operational efficiency and payload flexibility.

Industrial Vehicle Market Segmentation

• Product Type: Forklift, Tow Tractor, Aisle Truck, Container Handler

• Drive Type: Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Battery-Operated, Gas-Powered

• Level of Autonomy: Non or Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

• Application: Manufacturing, Warehousing, Freight and Logistics, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the industrial vehicle market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. Regional dynamics play a crucial role in shaping market trends and opportunities across different continents.

Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Vehicle Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial vehicle market size, industrial vehicle market drivers and trends, industrial vehicle market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The industrial vehicle market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

