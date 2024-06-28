Ice Skating Equipment Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $6.94 Billion by 2024

Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ice skating equipment market is projected to grow from $6.29 billion in 2023 to $6.94 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. It will grow to $9.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The market has seen rapid growth driven by advancements in ice skate design, the influence of professional ice skating competitions, and the increasing popularity of recreational ice skating activities.

Rising Popularity of Ice-Skating Sports Driving Market Growth

The growing popularity of ice-skating sports, including figure skating and ice dance, is a significant driver for the ice skating equipment market. This trend is fueled by increasing participation rates and the expansion of indoor and outdoor skating facilities worldwide. For example, the U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships saw a significant increase in participation, reflecting the sport's rising appeal.

Explore the global ice skating equipment market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12505&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Decathlon SA, Mizuno Corporation, and Tecnica Group S.p.A. are actively innovating in the market. For instance, Riedell Skates recently launched the Horizon, an entry-level skate set designed for beginners and recreational skaters. This product features modern ergonomic design and durable synthetic materials, enhancing comfort and performance on the ice.

Ice Skating Equipment Market Segments

• By Type:

• Accessories

• Apparel

• Figure Skates

• Hockey Skates

• Racing Skates

• Recreational Skates

• By Distribution Channel:

• Sporting Goods Retailers

• Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

• Department Stores

• Online Retail Stores

• By End-User:

• Professional Users

• Personal Or Recreational Users

• Sports Trainers

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the ice skating equipment market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by increasing disposable incomes, rising winter tourism, and growing popularity of ice skating sports across Asia-Pacific countries.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ice-skating-equipment-global-market-report

Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ice skating equipment market size, ice skating equipment market drivers and trends, ice skating equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The ice skating equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sports Protective Gear Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-protective-gear-global-market-report

Smarts Sports Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smarts-sports-equipment-global-market-report

Sports Composites Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-composites-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293