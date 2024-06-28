Single-Cell Omics Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global single-cell omics market has seen rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in cellular heterogeneity discovery, single-cell analysis tools, and biomedical research. In 2023, the market size reached $1.81 billion and is projected to grow to $2.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to expand further, reaching $3.84 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 16.2%.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Propels Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer is a significant driver for the single-cell omics market. Cancer, affecting various organs and tissues, underscores the need for biomarker identification, prognosis prediction, and therapeutic target discovery using single-cell omics data.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, and Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. are focusing on developing advanced kits and technologies to enhance single-cell applications. For instance, Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. launched the Max Read Kits in February 2023, tailored for single-cell sequencing on the G4 Sequencing Platform, boosting sequencing efficiency and throughput.

Market Segments

•Product: Single-Cell Genomics, Single-Cell Transcriptomics, Single-Cell Proteomics, Single-Cell Metabolomics

•Technology: Cell Isolation Technologies, Sample Preparation Technologies, Analysis Of Next-Generation Sequencing

•Application: Oncology, Cell Biology, Neurology, Immunology

•End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Organizations, Hospital And Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the single-cell omics market in 2023, driven by substantial investments in healthcare and research. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing adoption of single-cell technologies in emerging economies.

Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-cell omics market size, single-cell omics market drivers and trends, single-cell omics market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The single-cell omics market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

