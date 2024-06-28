Construction Design Software Market Set for Strong Growth, Projected to Reach $14.47 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction design software market is witnessing robust growth, expected to expand from $9.68 billion in 2023 to $10.57 billion in 2024, marking a CAGR of 9.1%. It will grow to $14.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth is driven by the adoption of computer-aided design (CAD) software, the complexity of modern construction projects, and the demand for precise design solutions.

Rising Adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Drives Market Growth
The evolution of Building Information Modeling (BIM) is a major driver for the construction design software market. BIM enables enhanced project visualization and management, contributing to its widespread adoption across the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Integration with project management tools and advancements in hardware capabilities further propel market growth.

Key Players and Technological Advancements
Major companies such as Autodesk Inc., Trimble Inc., and Dassault Systemes S.A. are at the forefront of technological innovation in the construction design software market. For instance, Vectorworks Inc. launched its Vectorworks 2022 product line with enhanced 3D modeling and BIM workflows, emphasizing improved performance and usability for design professionals.

Market Segments
• Component: Software, Service
• Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud
• Application: Project Management And Scheduling, Project Design, Safety And Reporting, Field Service Management, Cost Accounting, Other Applications
• End User: Architects And Builders, Remodelers, Designers, Other End Users

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth
Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the construction design software market in 2023, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are outlined in the comprehensive market report.

Construction Design Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Construction Design Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on construction design software market size, construction design software market drivers and trends, construction design software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The construction design software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

