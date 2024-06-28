Philatelic Gift Promotion for Dual Celebration
MACAU, June 28 - Seq.
Products
Price (MOP)
Discounted Price (MOP)
1
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger
328.00
278.80
2
Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary of Macao Post
628.00
502.40
3
Umbrella
168.00
134.40
4
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog
468.00
397.80
5
Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig
468.00
397.80
6
Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat
468.00
397.80
7
Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Ox
468.00
397.80
8
Gift Set of Gaiwan and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger
318.00
286.20
9
Philatelic Book “Lunar Signs”
500.00
400.00
10
Philatelic Book “Chinese Musical Instruments”
350.00
280.00
11
Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix”
280.00
224.00
12
Philatelic Book “Gods and Deities”
250.00
225.00
13
Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”
250.00
200.00
14
Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares”
250.00
200.00
15
Philatelic Book “CTT Headquarters’ Building - History, Architecture, Functionality”
450.00
405.00
16
Thematic pack “Local Delights”
72.00
57.60
17
Presentation Pack “Christmas”
98.00
78.40
18
Presentation Pack “130th Anniversary of Macao Post”
180.00
144.00
19
Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat Sen”
50.00
40.00
20
Thematic Pack “Environmental Protection”
150.00
120.00
21
Thematic Pack “Macao 2018 –35th Asian International Stamp Exhibition”
120.00
96.00
22
Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”
150.00
120.00
23
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog”
100.00
80.00
24
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”
100.00
80.00
25
Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”
120.00
96.00
26
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”
120.00
102.00
27
Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”
150.00
127.50
28
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Ox”
120.00
102.00
29
Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Tiger”
120.00
102.00
30
Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”
35.00
28.00
31
Annual Album of Stamps 2013
185.00
166.50
32
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013
185.00
166.50
33
Annual Album of Stamps 2014
215.00
193.50
34
Annual Album 2015
448.00
403.20
35
Annual Album of Stamps 2015
260.00
234.00
36
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015
180.00
162.00
37
Annual Album 2016
500.00
450.00
38
Annual Album of Stamps 2016
268.00
241.20
39
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016
208.00
187.20
40
Annual Album 2017
428.00
385.20
41
Annual Album of Stamps 2017
228.00
205.20
42
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017
178.00
160.20
43
Annual Album 2018
438.00
394.20
44
Annual Album of Stamps 2018
228.00
205.20
45
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018
188.00
169.20
46
Annual Album 2019
620.00
558.00
47
Annual Album of Stamps 2019
350.00
315.00
48
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019
300.00
270.00
49
Annual Album of Stamps 2020
318.00
286.20
50
Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2020
288.00
259.20