Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,534 in the last 365 days.

Philatelic Gift Promotion for Dual Celebration

MACAU, June 28 - Seq.

Products

Price (MOP)

Discounted Price (MOP)

1

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger

328.00

278.80

2

Gift Set of Silk Scarf and Silk Souvenir Sheet – 130th Anniversary of Macao Post

628.00

502.40

3

Umbrella            

168.00

134.40

4

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Dog

468.00

397.80

5

Gift Set of Teapot and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Pig

468.00

397.80

6

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Rat

468.00

397.80

7

Gift Set of Gaiwans and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Ox

468.00

397.80

8

Gift Set of Gaiwan and Stamps – Lunar Year of the Tiger

318.00

286.20

9

Philatelic Book “Lunar Signs”

500.00

400.00

10

Philatelic Book “Chinese Musical Instruments”

350.00

280.00

11

Philatelic Book “50th Macao Grand Prix”

280.00

224.00

12

Philatelic Book “Gods and Deities”

250.00

225.00

13

Philatelic Book “Macao World Heritage”

250.00

200.00

14

Philatelic Book “Science and Technology – Magic Squares”

250.00

200.00

15

Philatelic Book “CTT Headquarters’ Building - History, Architecture, Functionality”

450.00

405.00

16

Thematic pack “Local Delights”

72.00

57.60

17

Presentation Pack “Christmas”

98.00

78.40

18

Presentation Pack “130th Anniversary of Macao Post”

180.00

144.00

19

Presentation Pack “The 150th Anniversary of the Birth of Dr. Sun Yat Sen”

50.00

40.00

20

Thematic Pack “Environmental Protection”

150.00

120.00

21

Thematic Pack “Macao 2018 –35th Asian International Stamp Exhibition”

120.00

96.00

22

Thematic pack “65th Macao Grand Prix”

150.00

120.00

23

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Dog”

100.00

80.00

24

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Pig”

100.00

80.00

25

Presentation Pack “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”

120.00

96.00

26

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Rat”

120.00

102.00

27

Thematic Pack “20 Years of the Handover”

150.00

127.50

28

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Ox”

120.00

102.00

29

Presentation Pack “Lunar Year of the Tiger”

120.00

102.00

30

Booklet “Seng Yu – Idioms”

35.00

28.00

31

Annual Album of Stamps 2013

185.00

166.50

32

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2013

185.00

166.50

33

Annual Album of Stamps 2014

215.00

193.50

34

Annual Album 2015

448.00

403.20

35

Annual Album of Stamps 2015

260.00

234.00

36

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2015

180.00

162.00

37

Annual Album 2016

500.00

450.00

38

Annual Album of Stamps 2016

268.00

241.20

39

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2016

208.00

187.20

40

Annual Album 2017

428.00

385.20

41

Annual Album of Stamps 2017

228.00

205.20

42

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2017

178.00

160.20

43

Annual Album 2018

438.00

394.20

44

Annual Album of Stamps 2018

228.00

205.20

45

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2018

188.00

169.20

46

Annual Album 2019

620.00

558.00

47

Annual Album of Stamps 2019

350.00

315.00

48

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2019

300.00

270.00

49

Annual Album of Stamps 2020

318.00

286.20

50

Annual Album of Souvenir Sheets 2020

288.00

259.20

You just read:

Philatelic Gift Promotion for Dual Celebration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more