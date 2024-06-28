Global Pet Snacks And Treats Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pet snacks and treats market, valued at $42.41 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $47.55 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as sustainability and ethical practices, the rise of pet training and behavioral treats, product diversity and varieties, and the influence of social media.

Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Driving Market Expansion

The market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $75.59 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.3%. Key drivers include increasing pet ownership, the humanization of pets, a focus on pet health and wellness, premiumization of pet products, and urbanization leading to busier lifestyles.

Key Players Innovating for Market Leadership

Major companies in the pet snacks and treats market, such as Cargill Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and Mars Incorporated, are focusing on new product developments and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions. For example, companies are introducing non-GMO vegetable proteins to cater to the growing demand for natural and sustainable pet food options.

Segments of the Pet Snacks and Treats Market

• Product Type: Eatables, Chewable

• Category: Conventional, Organic

• Pet Type: Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish, Other Pets

• Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Pet Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads Growth

North America dominated the pet snacks and treats market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive market report.

Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pet Snacks And Treats Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pet snacks and treats market size, pet snacks and treats market drivers and trends, pet snacks and treats market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pet snacks and treats market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

