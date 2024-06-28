Hoverboard Scooter Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Hoverboard Scooter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hoverboard scooter market, valued at $8.19 billion in 2023, is set to grow to $8.67 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The market's recent growth can be attributed to viral popularity, celebrity endorsements, and the rise of personal mobility devices amid urban commuting challenges and e-commerce expansion.

Rising Popularity and Cultural Trends Driving Market Growth

The hoverboard scooter market is expected to see strong growth, reaching $10.58 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.1%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include accessibility in manufacturing, social media marketing, competitive pricing, and the integration of advanced safety features. Additionally, the market benefits from the expansion of the electric mobility sector and increasing adoption for recreational and sports activities.

Major Players and Innovation Trends

Key companies such as Lexus, Razor Inc., and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A are focusing on high-speed hoverboards to gain competitive advantage. Innovations include advanced motors, improved battery technology, and collaborations with tech firms to integrate smart technologies for enhanced user experience.

Hoverboard Scooter Market Segments:

• Product Type: One Wheel Hoverboard, Unicycle

• Battery: Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-metal Hydride

• Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, No Connectivity

• Sales Channel: Online, Offline

• Application: Personal Mobility Device, Business Purposes

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the hoverboard scooter market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities are covered in the comprehensive market report.

