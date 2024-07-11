Atlanta Community Food Bank Granted $350,000 From Norfolk Southern
Aims to support increased need for food assistance for GeorgiansATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norfolk Southern, dedicated to supporting the communities it serves, has pledged substantial contributions and employee engagement efforts to bolster the Atlanta Community Food Bank's initiatives in combating hunger and supporting families in need across greater Atlanta and North Georgia.
Norfolk Southern has made a profound impact through its corporate philanthropy:
Food Distribution Support: Norfolk Southern has given $100,000 to support the need for increased food distribution, enabling the Atlanta Community Food Bank to maintain essential services and respond effectively to the increase in food insecurity in the community.
Capital Campaign Donation: The company made a generous contribution of $250,000 towards the Atlanta Community Food Bank's Transforming the Neighbor Experience Campaign, which helps to ensure that families have more frequent, consistent, convenient and equitable access to the food they need to thrive. This gift will allow the Food Bank to make key investments in the infrastructure of the emergency food network.
Employee Donations and Matches: Since the launch of Norfolk Southern's giving portal in June 2023, employees have collectively donated more than $25,000 to the Food Bank, demonstrating their dedication to supporting local causes. These donations were generously matched by Norfolk Southern, doubling the impact of their contributions.
Employee Volunteerism: Norfolk Southern employees have volunteered a remarkable and impactful 231 hours of their time since June 2023, contributing hands-on support to the Atlanta Community Food Bank's operations.
The Atlanta Community Food Bank has expressed gratitude for Norfolk Southern's partnership, emphasizing the transformative impact of these contributions on their ability to serve vulnerable populations effectively. “The Food Bank has seen a 14% increase in need over the last year, and we are counting on partners like Norfolk Southern to help us feed more people than ever before,” said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Norfolk Southern’s commitment to community means we have the ability to respond both now and in the future to ensure no one goes hungry in greater Atlanta and North Georgia.”
"Our partnership with the Atlanta Community Food Bank reflects Norfolk Southern's deep-rooted commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work," said Kristin Wong, Director Corporate Giving at Norfolk Southern. "By combining financial support with employee engagement, we aim to strengthen the efforts of the Atlanta Community Food Bank in addressing food insecurity and promoting a healthier, more resilient community."
As the number of people seeking food assistance continues to grow, the Food Bank seeks new sources of food donations, expanded volunteerism, and community support to connect with our network of 700 nonprofit partners.
About Atlanta Community Food Bank
The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through nearly 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and Norfolk Southern originates more automotive traffic than any other Class I Railroad. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.
