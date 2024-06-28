Takeout Containers Market Expected to Grow Steadily, Reaching US$ 163 Billion by 2034

Investments in labeling and branding takeout containers as recyclable and sustainable products will be key for market players going forward

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the past decade, the takeout food trend has grown rapidly in regions where it was not so popular before. As such, the global takeout containers market is calculated to reach US$ 109.1 billion in 2024, as revealed in the latest research report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Projections are that the market will expand at 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.Food packaging is closely related to safety as well as practicality. There has been an increase in the count of consumers placing delivery and takeaway meal orders more than before. Takeaway containers are economical, robust, and ensure hygiene & safety, which is expected to increase their demand in food courts, hotels & lodgings, online food delivery portals, schools, hospitals, offices, and airports. Various manufacturers of takeout containers are increasing their production capacities to match this rising demand.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3951 Key Takeaway from Market StudyGlobal sales of takeout containers are estimated at US$ 109.1 billion in 2024. The global takeout container market is set to reach a value of US$ 163 billion by the end of 2034. The market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.Worldwide demand for portioned containers is projected to increase at 4% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 95.1 billion by 2034-end. North America is forecasted to account for 24.3% share of global market revenue by 2034. Demand for takeout containers in South Korea is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2034.“Growing demand for biodegradable takeaway containers and requirements for longer shelf life of food products are leading to rising sales of takeaway containers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Huhtamaki Oyj, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Genpak LLC, Fabri-Kal, Pactiv LLC, International Paper Company, Dart Container Corporation, DS Smith plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Vegware USA, Berry Global Group, Karat by Lollicup, Amcor Plc, Detpak, Anchor Packaging LLC, Pappco Greenware, Sabert Corporation, Winpak Ltd., and WestRock Company are some of the prominent manufacturers of takeout containers.Expansion of Hotels and Accommodation Businesses in the United StatesSales of takeout containers in the United States are poised to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 18.1 billion by 2034. A growth in the hotels and accommodation field is anticipated to create requirements for takeout containers in the coming decade. More people are inclined to food delivery services due to their hectic lifestyle, which is widening the scope for suppliers of takeout containers.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3951 Category-wise InsightsAccording to a report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the growing demand for clamshells for packaging is driven by their application in packaging burgers and sandwiches, ensuring hygiene and safety during transportation.Portioned takeout containers are projected to account for 58.3% of global market revenue by the end of 2034. These containers allow kitchen staff to serve precise portions without needing additional measurement tools, helping restaurants save money. Additionally, using containers with lids ensures the safety and hygiene of the food.Takeout containers with a capacity of up to 250 grams are expected to capture a 37.8% share of global market revenue by the end of 2034. The growing demand for these food containers is attributed to their lightweight nature and durability. They effectively preserve food temperature and freshness, ensuring the food is ready to eat upon serving. These containers are ideal for small servings and help in reducing food wastage.Branding and Customization Presenting Opportunities for New CompaniesStartups should invest in producing takeout containers with customization options. As various food establishments strive to establish a unique identity, new entrants are expected to offer customized takeout containers that promote the branding of each outlet.Rising Demand for Biodegradable Takeout ContainersProducers of takeout containers are increasingly focusing on introducing sustainable packaging alternatives to reduce food contamination, extend shelf life, and maintain freshness. They are also striving to offer biodegradable packaging options to minimize environmental impact. With a growing consumer preference for 100% reusable and recyclable packaging, the demand for sustainable packaging solutions is expected to rise. Utilizing recycled materials, which require fewer resources for manufacturing and are more cost-effective, the packaging industry is adopting sustainable materials for producing takeout food containers.Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Sandalwood Oil Market The global sandalwood oil market stands at US$ 115 million in 2023 and is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 188 million by the end of 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033. Dishwashing Products Market The global dishwashing products market is expected to hold a value of US$ 19.65 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is likely to display a CAGR of 6.24% while securing a market value worth US$ 36 Billion.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. 